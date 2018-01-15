Father of 3 struck, killed by alleged speeding car along Corentyne Highway

A pedal cyclist was last evening killed after being struck by a speeding motor car along the Corentyne Highway.

Dead is 54-year-old Vadeanand Hardeo Rupa also called ‘Davo’ and ‘Sugar’, a mechanic of Number 69 Village Squatting Area, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to reports, the father of three, was on his way home from work when the accident occurred sometime around 18:55hrs.

INews understands that motor car HC 6790 and the pedal cyclist were both proceeding north along the western carriageway when the car which was allegedly speeding, struck the bicycle from the rear end.

Eyewitnesses say that Hardeo was flung into the air and landed on the windscreen of the motor vehicle while the bicycle was pulled under the car, and dragged for about 20 meters.

The car was being driven by a 25-year-old resident of Tarlogie Village, Corentyne and had four occupants at the time of the accident, including a police officer in the front passenger seat.

Meanwhile, residents of the Number 71 Village, Corentyne Berbice blocked the road and demanded that the police do a breathalyzer test on the driver. Relatives of the dead man are accusing the police of “covering up.”

The dead man’s niece, Nadira Harold told INews that the police were reluctant to have the driver do a breathalyzer test.

According to Hardeo’s wife, Khemwattie Jagernauth, her husband’s body remained on the road for more than two hours whilst the villagers blocked the road demanding that the driver undergo a breathalyzer test.

She said the driver appeared to be under the influence and was allegedly given “things” to consume while in police custody before the test was conducted.