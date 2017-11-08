Father of 3 remanded for armed robbery

A taxi driver and father of three appeared unrepresented by legal counsel before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Wednesday morning to answer to the charge of armed robbery.

The information was sworn by investigating rank Collis Fraser.

Presiding Magistrate Fabayo Azore read the charge which alleged that on October 29, 2017, Quincy Abrams (the accused) was in the company of others and armed with a gun when he robbed Virtual Complainant (VC), Brenrick Goman of a gold chain valued $175,000.

Police Prosecutor Simone Payne made reference to the seriousness and gravity of the offence in her bail objection while indicating that the police file is still incomplete.

Abrams who appeared in a calm state, denied any knowledge of the offence and indicated that he is a 31-year-old resident of Bagotville in the Essequibo Islands West Demerara region (Region-Three).

Bail was refused and the accused was remanded to prison.

This case will be called again on November 22, 2017.