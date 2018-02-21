Enmore father of 2 trailed from bank, shot, robbed by armed bandits

A 38-year-old father of two is in a private city hospital after he was shot and robbed on Wednesday while returning to work in the vicinity of Foulis, East Coast Demerara.

The injured man has been identified as Terry Chand, an electrical contractor of Enmore, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Based on information received, the incident occurred at around 13:30hrs.

INews was told that Chand reportedly visited a commercial bank located in Triumph, ECD to cash a cheque to the tune of $800,000.

After completing his transaction, police say that it appeared as though the man was trailed by two bandits, on a motorcycle with no registration plates, to his place of work.

Just before Chand could enter the compound, he was reportedly ambushed by one of the two perpetrators, and apprehended.

The men allegedly ordered the 38-year-old to hand over his bag containing the cash and when he [Chand] refused, one of the bandits reportedly shot once at him before fleeing the scene, with money in hand.

The bullet reportedly grazed the back of the man’s head, barely missing his skull.

Chand was immediately rushed to the medical facility. His condition is listed as stable.

Investigators have retrieved a spent shell at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.