UPDATE: Father of 2 murdered in Craig, two suspects in custody

A father of two was this morning (Wednesday) gunned down a stone’s throw away from his mother’s Craig, East Bank Demerara (EBD) home.

Purcell Moore, 42, who was visiting from Cayenne, French Guiana was killed at around 05:30hrs.

Police have since detailed that a 21-year-old suspect of Fourteenth Avenue, Diamond, East Bank Demerara was apprehended about 14:00hrs and another suspect was apprehended shortly after.

Both suspects are reportedly assisting with the investigation.

According to reports received, the man had just left his mother’s home and was walking through an alleyway when he was reportedly attacked by three men.

His niece, Narcarda (only name given) relayed that she heard three gunshots but was uncertain of where it came from.

She revealed that a few minutes later, a boy ran up to their house and informed them of what had transpired.

The tearful young woman explained that she ran out to where her uncle was and saw him lying in a gutter with blood oozing from his head.

“He was in the drain with his body lying in the drain. I tried to lift him and I say get up but he wasn’t getting up and a car was passing and they put him in the car and took him to the hospital” Nacarda related.

Moore was taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Nacarda revealed that when questioned, she was told by eyewitnesses that two men reportedly approached the dead man and attempted to steal a chain that he was wearing.

Moore reportedly refused to hand over the chain and a scuffle ensued. He was pushed into the drain where he fell and one of the bandits whipped out a firearm and reportedly shot the man several times.

Police in a subsequent release detailed that Moore’s body bore a suspected gunshot wound to the right side chest and lacerations to the head, while investigators have retrieved two spent shells of a small calibre weapon, at the scene.

Moore’s distraught sister, Kim Moore told Inews that she was at work when she was informed of the incident.

The woman noted that she rushed to the hospital where she saw her brother lying on a stretcher with bold oozing out of the back of his head.

In tears, she described Moore as a friendly, jovial and peaceful person who would “stand up for what is right”.

Moore leaves to mourn his two children who are residing in Cayenne, his mother, sister, niece and other relatives. (Kizzy Coleman)