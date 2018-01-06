Father of 2, mining colleague killed by fallen tree

Two gold miners are now dead after they were on Friday afternoon pinned and killed reportedly by a fallen tree in the backdam of an area located in the Potaro River.

The two deceased have been identified as 40-year-old Kadesh Ganesh, a father of two and his co-worker Sydney Hernandez, called Dougla Man.

According to reports received by this online publication, the incident occurred at around 15:30hrs.

The two men were at the time of their demise in the process of mining for gold when a tree which was nearby fell pinning both of them in the process.

Reports revealed that Ganesh’s head was crushed and was almost severed from his body.

Both men were subsequently picked up and taken to the Madhia District Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival. (Kizzy Coleman)