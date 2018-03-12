Father of 1 dies in Mahaica, wife, father-in-law in custody

A 23-year-old woman and her father are now in police custody after her husband reportedly died in their company at Mahaica, East Coast Demerara on Sunday evening.

The dead man has been identified as 23-year-old Muneshwar Bisnauth of Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

This publication was informed that on Sunday, Bisnauth, in the company of his wife, visited the home of his in-law’s in Mahaica.

According to Police “C” Division Commander, Edmond Cooper, based on the statements provided by the man’s in-laws, Bisnauth and his father-in-law were drinking when an argument began between the two.

As such, it is alleged that Bisnauth was asked to leave the home and as he was in the process of doing so, he tripped and hit his head on the concrete.

He subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

However, Bisnauth’s parents and other relatives are of the belief that the young man met his demise as a result of foul play.

Nevertheless, Commander Cooper told INews today that they are awaiting the post mortem examination result as investigations continue.

Bisnauth leaves to mourn a one-year-old child, among other family members and friends. (Ramona Luthi)