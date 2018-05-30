Father and son arraigned for murder of Mon Repos man

A father and his son were on Wednesday arraigned at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court for the murder of 23-year-old Brian Dwarka on May 27, 2018 at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Suraj Singh, 50 and his son, Andrew Singh, 24, both of Third Street, Mon Repos, ECD were not allowed to plead to the indictable murder charge when it was read to them by Magistrate Zamina Seepaul-Ally.

The duo were remanded to prison and are expected to reappear in court on June 28, 2018.

It was previously reported that on May 27, 2018, Dwarka was stabbed to death during the wee hours of the morning, while he was attending a bar-be-que event, a short distance away from his home.

According to reports received, the now deceased man was in the company of his friends and cousins when an argument between him and Suraj Singh began.

The middle aged man, along with his son allegedly approached Dwarka and his group, armed with knives.

However, while his friends were able to escape, the 23-year-old Mon Repos resident managed to jump over two fences before ending up in a neighbour’s yard, where he was reportedly ambushed and stabbed to his chest.

The post mortem examination conducted on Dwarka determined that he died from perforation of the lungs and heart as a result of stab wounds. (Ramona Luthi)