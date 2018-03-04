Family mourning death of elderly Melanie woman following early morning accident

An elderly woman was early this morning killed on the Melanie Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) after she was struck by a minibus while attempting to cross the said road.

The dead woman has been identified as 87 year old, Lydia Rodriguez called “Aunty Baby” of Lot 51 North Melanie, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The <<Inews>> understands that the accident occurred at around 06:00hrs.

This online publication understands that Minibus BKK 6714 which was being driven by Narsigh Jagsar of Supply Mahaica, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was at the time of the proceeding west along the southern driving lane of the said road while the pedestrian was standing on the northern side of the road.

However, it is being reported that as the minibus approached, Rodriguez began to cross the road from north to south, ending up on the southern driving lane. As such, she collided with the vehicle and was flung unto the surface of the road.

The woman who sustained head injuries was picked up by public spirited persons in an unconscious state and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where she was pronounced dead on arrival there.

A breathalyser test conducted on Jagsar showed no trace on alcohol in his system. He was however taken into Police custody where he is assisting with information.

This online news agency visited the woman’s home and was told by her son, Courtney Cansious that Rodriguez was on her way to church.

According to the man, the accident occurred just fifteen minutes after the woman left her house.

She was reportedly chatting with a villager who assisted her by stopping a minibus but as the woman was crossing to enter that bus, she was struck.

“He hit she down and he fling. She wig left one part on the road and she body was at another part” the distraught man explained.

He noted that the driver of the vehicle had to be speeding and relayed that eyewitnesses can attest to same.

The matter is being investigated.