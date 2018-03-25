Family homeless after Mabaruma fire

A family of six is now homeless after their two storied wooden, Mabaruma house went up in flames on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the fire broke out at the Mabaruma Settlement, Barima Waini, North West District at around 11:00hrs when the family was not at home at the time.

Inews understands that the house owner, 51 year old Rocky Camplbell left to visit his farm which is located some 50 feet away from the house.

His wife, Elaine Sam reportedly cooked him a meal and left the house to take the food to the farm. Before leaving, she sent her four children to jog water.

However, upon their return, thick smoke was seen emanating from the upper flat of the house which was engulfed in flames.

As such, an alarm was raised and public spirited persons formed a bucket brigade that managed to douse the flames.

However, the family estimates to have loss close to a million dollars in valuables.

The fire is suspected to have started from a gas stove which was reportedly left on by Sam.