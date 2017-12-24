Fairness in GGMC’s process being questioned

Questions are being raised over the process being used by a miner, who is believed to be closely affiliated with the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC) through business interests, to acquire mining permits.

At the heart of the transaction is the alleged questionable conversion of thousands of acres of prospecting land to mining land status.

According to documents seen by Inews, the miner applied for and was granted conversions to mining permits for land in the North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini) through a mineral company. A total of 19,902 acres of land were referenced by the documentation.

All these applications were made on November 13, 2017. Subsequently, Guyana Geology and Mines Commissioner (acting) Newell Dennison’s authorisation can be seen on the application, with instructions being issued that the conversion be made.

