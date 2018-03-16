EYEWITNESS: Feral blast…

…by Jordan to US Ambassador

Well! Well! Well!! It’s like “the mouse that roared” all over again! Your amazed Eyewitness is, of course, referring to Finance Minister Winston Jordan’s feral blast at US Ambassador Perry Holloway!!

What gives?? From a governmental perspective, the US has been the chief backer of this Administration from the word, “GO!” And some insist even before…starting from the time that PPP functionary delivered what the verbally prolix Dr Luncheon called a “feral blast” at the then US Ambassador.

Why would Jordan want to repeat that faux pas?? All the Ambassador said was the Guyana Government should take special care to involve the widest possible participation of civil society in drafting what the proposed “Sovereign Wealth Fund” ought to be used for. He took special care to compliment the Government on the drafting of the SWF.

At one level, it would appear Jordan was upset because the drafting of the SWF falls under his Ministry.

Did he just take this a tad too personally? Maybe. He is, after all, way over his head in the Finance Ministry, and at best can only be described as “treading water”. As a technocrat, all he did in those years in the Budget Dept was to fill in numbers that were generated by others who understood the politico-economic imperatives demanding those numbers.

Of the latter framework, Jordan might as well be in one of those black holes the recently-departed Stephen Hawking wrote so copiously about!! No information has been proven to exit a black hole, even though Hawking theorised it may be POSSIBLE!!

But is it possible that Jordan might’ve been encouraged to utter his feral blast on behalf of his PNC Government? After all, the Ambassador’s opinion was published on Tuesday – the day Cabinet meets – and Jordan delivered his feral blast the very next day!! So your Eyewitness asks again, “What gives?” Does the PNC-led coalition Government think that because Tillerson was fired by Trump and left a totally degutted State Department, the US will let this insult go unpunished?

Or is it that Granger, who’s vowed to follow in the footsteps of his mentor, Burnham, believes the US has no alternative than backing them, like in the days of Jagan, and he can afford to be “mannish”?? But another, more plausible reason might be the Ambassador has seen the Government’s unwillingness to use the SWF for development, as was agreed to for backing them in 2015.

Knowing Guyana would then slide even deeper into its hole – as with Burnham – the US might not want to keep giving handouts.

Either way…look out for the US’ riposte!! Payback’s a bi*ch!!

…needed on GuySuCo’s Board

It’s clear this PNC Government is rubbing salt into the open wound it created in sugar workers by unilaterally closing down four estates and firing some 5700 of them – more than one-third of GuySuCo’s entire force! What other explanation is there for appointing such a Board for the Corporation as was announced in full-page ads??

It’s as good as telling the remaining 11,000 sugar workers their goose is cooked!! Imagine the Government telling them the bitter medicine of “severing” (how metaphorically appropriate!!) 5700 workers was necessary to save the rest of the industry, but is now placing the amputated-rump industry in the hands of folks who, in the main, may not “know their asses from their elbows” about sugar.

Just look at the asininity of placing a fella with absolutely no knowledge of sugar – and charged with disposing of the severed estates – to resuscitate it with these novices?? It’s the blind leading the blinder!!

Guyanese need to develop the cojones to let loose a feral blast on this spiteful PNC Government.

…for invisibility shield over IDPAD

After the Government of Guyana spent $68 million to host the world-spanning “International Decade of People of African Descent”, it seems it has deployed the Wakadan force-shield to keep it invisible to the world.

What gives?