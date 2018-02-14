ExxonMobil shore base facility ahead of schedule – Lars Mangal

Materials for ExxonMobil’s Liza Phase One development, have already begun arriving in Guyana.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), last week, the first shipment of pipes arrived at the Guyana Shore Base Inc (GYSBI) facility. Director Lars Mangal said: “We’re ahead of schedule below budget and definitely on track to execute, exceed Exxon’s expectations.”

The pipes will be stored and cleaned at the shore base facility located in Huston, East Bank Demerara. This is occurring even as the facility finalises construction, General Manager Glen Lockwood said. “The shore base has been constructed in record time we’re just finishing up the warehouse and the pipe wash and other things but we’re getting ready.”

Meanwhile, Mangal gave assurances that the development of the shore base facility has incorporated some 94 percent local content competencies. Some 60 locals are currently employed in the development phase.

Minister of Natural Resources Raphael Trotman said these developments are indicators of Guyana’s closeness to first oil in 2020.

“That’s something to be celebrated, it is not a joke, it is not an illusion, it has started to happen.”

The 28-acre warehousing and logistics base will see services that were previously accessed in Trinidad and Tobago by Exxon, being brought to Guyana, DPI said.