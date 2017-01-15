Home latest news EXPLOSIVE: Norton tells all – after being attacked and humiliated
EXPLOSIVE: Norton tells all – after being attacked and humiliated
Drug bond scandal … chronicled how President Granger and entire Cabinet was involved By Devina Samaroo After being attacked and humiliated by both the press and his...
SARU will drive away investors – Jagdeo warns
…as agency targets high-rise buildings The latest decision by Government’s illegitimate anti-corruption body to scrutinise owners of high-rise buildings in the country has great potential...
THE PIPER: The AFC on Red House
Two weeks after President David Granger, leader of the PNC and APNU decided to evict the Cheddi Jagan Research Centre (CJRC) from Red House,...
RPA condemns ‘over 600%’ increase in land rent for farmers
The Guyana Rice Producers Association (RPA) is condemning the Mahaica/Mahaicony/Abary Agriculture Development Authority (MMA/ADA) for what it said was a “600 per cent” increase...
India hospital builds new unit to operate on ‘500kg’ Egyptian woman
(BBC) An Indian hospital is building a special facility so that an Egyptian woman, believed to be the world's heaviest at 500kg (1,102lb), can...
Bug resistant to all antibiotics kills woman
BBC-A superbug that could not be treated with 26 different antibiotics has killed a woman in the US, officials report. The 70-year-old from Nevada had...
Supermarket robbery duo charged, remanded
The two men who robbed a Corentyne, Berbice Chinese supermarket were on Friday remanded on several robbery charges when they appeared at the Albion...
Granny jailed for narco trafficking
A 58-year-old grandmother of New Amsterdam, Berbice, was on Friday jailed for attempting to traffic a prohibited substance into the New Amsterdam Prison. Ramraji Deonarine,...
Presidential term limit case to see lawyers written submissions
Parties in the Presidential term limit Constitution appeal case were on Friday ordered to have their submissions put in writing and be prepared by...
Red House fiasco: Ramjattan supports Govt’s actions
… claims Jagan would not have wanted facility Leader of the Alliance For Change (AFC) Khemraj Ramjattan on Friday said founder of the People’s Progressive...