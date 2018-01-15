Execution style killing of Pomeroon men: Farmer who was at the scene in custody

Police say they are investigating the murders of Ambrose Baharally called Jadge, 28, a farmer of Grant Stelling Hope, Lower Pomeroon River who received one gunshot to the head and Martin Godette, 23, a farmer of Friendship Canal, Lower Pomeroon River who also received one gunshot to the head.

The apparent execution style murders occurred around 15:30hrs on Sunday at Grant Stelling Hope, Lower Pomeroon River, allegedly by two males who were armed with handguns.

INews was informed that a farmer, who was not identified as any of the shooters but was at the scene, is currently in police custody assassinating with their investigations.

According to the police, their preliminary investigations revealed that the victims were seen conversing with the suspects about 15:10hrs and shortly after two loud explosions were heard and the suspects were seen fleeing the scene by boat.

The victims were discovered motionless and taken to the Charity Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

Baharally, a father of 6 was living with his 26-year-old wife Cilicia Williams at Grant Lower Pomeroon River.

Williams told this publication that, on the day of the murders, her husband was visited by Martin Godette and the men subsequently began drinking in front of their home.

The saddened wife disclosed that she saw the suspects who approached in a boat and shook her husband and his friend’s hand.

She said when she saw the group of men together, they were having a conversation and were in high spirits . As such, Williams said she then went inside the house and tended to her one month old baby, leaving the men to socialize.

The woman then said that she subsequently heard the noise coming from outside and when she looked she saw her husband and his friend on the ground.

“I heard two loud sound, it’s was two gunshots, by the time I watched out my husband and he friend dropped to the ground, the men then jump in the boat and went, I was so helpless to see my husband in the pool of blood I began to scream and persons rushed over” Williams exclaimed.

Many persons who were around expressed shocked to witness such a tragic incident.

“When we went, we saw two men shot to their heads, it was a clean shot, the bullets passed through, it was heart wrenching to see such thing” one eyewitness said.

Baharally was described as a quiet person who used to cultivate crops on a large scale.

The bodies of the victims are presently at the Suddie Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem examinations.

This publication was informed that investigators have retrieved a 9MM spent shell and a live ammunition at the scene.