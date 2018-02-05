Excavator Operator charged for illegal firearm possession

A Sussex Street, Ruimveldt man who was reportedly found with a gun and ammunition, for which he was unlicensed, stood before City Magistrate Judy Latchman on Monday for the offense.

Twenty-four-year-old, Steve Armstrong of 2218 Sussex Street, North Ruimveldt denied that on February 2 2018 at Lombard Street, he had in his possession one .32 pistol along with nine rounds of matching ammunition.

The excavator operator was reportedly in a bus which was stopped by Police in front of the GNIC.

He reportedly ran out of the bus into GNIC’s compound where he was apprehended with the illegal items.

Prosecutor Arvin Moore objected to bail being granted because of the seriousness of the offense.

The accused however denied that the weapon and ammo belonged to him stating that he was taking it for someone.

He was remanded to prison and will return to Court on February 26 2018.