Ex-Policeman latest to be charged in carjacking ring

The ex-Policeman who was apprehended in Monument Hill, Kuru Kururu, Linden when ranks of the “A” Division swooped down at his property and discovered vehicle parts, was on Friday, arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the offence.

36-year-old Jason Harry, a Taxi Service owner, made his appearance before City Magistrate Leron Daly where he denied the allegation put to him.

The charge read that, he, on May 26 2015 at Durban Backlands, Georgetown while being armed and in the company of others, robbed Phillip King of his Toyota Premio motorcar valued $3.2 million dollars and other items.

Harry was apprehended on Friday last, along with a couple and four women, when ranks acted on information regarding a series of carjacking.

He was unable to give an explanation pertaining to why a large quantity of car parts was in his possession.

The accused was later placed in an identification parade where he was positively identified by King.

Police Prosecutor, Richard Harris revealed that Harry is being investigated as part of the carjacking ring.

His Attorney, Melville Duke however questioned why his client was being charged three years after the robbery and revealed that the parts found in his possession belonged to his deceased stepfather who was a mechanic.

Harry was however remanded to prison until March 23 2018.

In total, 15 persons are now in Police custody and Police are hunting the prime suspect as they continue to put a dent into the carjacking ring.

Shawn Archibald and Timothy Waldron were on Thursday charged before the Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan for carrying out a series of carjackings.

“A” Division Commander, Marlon Chapman applauded the ranks for their success in the probe thus far. He further thanked the public for their cooperation.

Police have thus far carried out four successful raids where motorcars, along with car parts of vehicles, have been seized.