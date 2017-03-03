Ex-officer charged for Rio Night Club murder of teenager

Several months after a West Ruimveldt teenager was gunned down at the popular Rio Night Club, an ex-police officer was today arraigned for the murder when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

35-year-old Lloyd Roberts of North Ruimveldt was not required to plead to the indictable charge which stated that on September 26, 2016 at Queenstown Georgetown, he murdered Ryan Sergeant.

Roberts was arrested following the discovery of an AK-47, a 9mm handgun, 80 rounds of ammunition and several mobile phones during a raid at a house at John Street, Campbellville, Georgetown.

However, he was not represented as he stood before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennon. Police prosecutor Deniro Jones stated that 31 witnesses are expected to testify and as such asked for an early date for the commencement of the Preliminary Inquiry.

19-year-old Ryan Sergeant was shot once to the jaw during an exchange of gunfire, which started in the night club and ended on the outside.

After the shooting, the now dead Ryan was picked up by his “gang members” and dropped off at the Woodlands Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Roberts will make his next court appearance on March 10, 2017.