Ex-GDF Captain ready to proceed with prosecution, further remanded

Former Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Captain Orwain Sandy was said to be mentally fit to stand trial for the murder of his girlfriend, Reona Payne when the matter was called on Thursday at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

The report was handed over to the court by Police Prosecutor Vishnu Hunt who said that there are three outstanding statements in the matter but it will be ready for commencement soon.

Sandy’s attorney, James Bond, who had requested more time for an independent psychiatric evaluation be conducted on his client, told the court that there were difficulties with flying in a private psychiatrist, but noted nevertheless that the evaluation was done by local psychiatrist Dr Bhrio Harry.

Bond further related that he and his client are ready to proceed with the full disclosures for prosecution.

Magistrate Judy Latchman further remanded Sandy to prison and the matter was adjourned until June 11, 2018 for statements.

Sandy is accused of murdering Payne in broad daylight in First Street Alexander village.

Reports are that Sandy and Payne were in a motorcar proceeding along First Street, Alexander Village when an argument ensued after he reportedly accused her of being unfaithful.

It was reported that he stopped the car, and as the woman exited, he shot her several times with his service revolver.

He allegedly left her lifeless body on the roadway and went to the Ruimveldt Police Station, where he surrendered, informing ranks what he had done moments earlier.

An autopsy revealed that Payne, who was a travel agent at Muneshwer’s Travel Service, received fourteen gunshot wounds to her body.