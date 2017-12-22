Ex-cop remanded for attempting to steal Constable’s car

The ex-policeman who allegedly attempted to steal an off duty policeman’s car was today (Friday) remanded to prison when he appeared before Magistrate, Leron Daly.

Ryan Charles, 33, of Red Road, Sophia, Greater Georgetown denied the allegation that on December 19, 2017, at Second Street, Alberttown, he attempted to carjack a Toyota motorcar property of Rawle Alexander.

The facts of the matter revealed that on the day in question at around 10:30hrs, the plainclothes constable, Alexander, 32, of Cane View Avenue, South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown parked his Silver Toyota Carina 212 motorcar at Second Street, Alberttown, Georgetown to make a quick stop at a nearby store.

The officer reportedly left his car keys in the ignition. However, when he returned just mere minutes after, he noticed a male racing away west on Second Street with his vehicle, turning south into Cummings Street.

The perpetrator in his bid to escape, crashed the car into two other parked vehicles, motor van GVV 9639 and vehicle PNN 2387 a short distance away.

As such, he was apprehended and taken into custody where he was identified as an ex-policeman.

He was today remanded and is expected to return to Court on January 26, 2018.