Ex-cop in custody for stealing Constable’s car, crashing it

An ex-cop was promptly detained on Monday after he attempted to steal a car belonging to a Police Constable but failed when he crashed the vehicle a short distance away.

Reports surrounding the incident revealed that at around 10:30hrs, the plane clothes constable, 32-year-old Rawle Alexander of Cane View Avenue, South Ruimveldt Park, Georgetown parked his Silver Toyota Carina 212 motorcar at Second Street, Alberttown, Georgetown to make a quick stop at a nearby store.

The officer reportedly left his car keys in the ignition. However, when he returned just mere minutes after, he noticed a male racing away west on Second Street with his vehicle, turning south into Cummings Street.

The perpetrator in his bid to escape, crashed the car into two other parked vehicles, motor van GVV 9639 and vehicle PNN 2387 a short distance away.

As such, he was apprehended and taken into custody where he was identified as an ex-policeman, Randy Charles, 33, who resides in Red Road, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

An investigation is ongoing.