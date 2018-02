An ex-cop was on Thursday morning charged with rape when he appeared before Chief Magistrate, Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The accused, 57-year-old Deon Aaron was not required to plead to the indictable charge when it was read to him.

The court heard that on March 14, 2016, at Friendship Squatting Area, East Bank Demerara, Aaron sexually assaulted a 3-year-old girl.

He was remanded to prison and is expected to reappear in court on February 22, 2018.