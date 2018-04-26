Ex-boyfriend charged with murder of missing woman

Devindra Ramdiah called “Duck-man,” 34, of Prospect, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Thursday appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and was not required to plead to the indictable charge of murder.

The court heard that on August 30, 2016, at Soesdyke, EBD he murdered his ex-girlfriend 37-year-old Shawnette Savory.

The Police prosecutor objected to bail citing the seriousness of the offence and also told the court that the file is incomplete.

Savory went missing almost two years ago after she reportedly left her lot 222 Prospect East Bank Demerara home.

The case was re-opened in 2017 after police received information relating to Savory’s demise.

It was alleged that the accused had confessed to killing the woman.

Ramdiah was remanded to prison until May 24.