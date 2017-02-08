EU signs grant agreement with two local organisations to help tackle social issues

The issues of mental health, suicide and the protection of the rights of our Indigenous peoples received a much needed boost with the signing of an EU grant agreement to the tune of $182.4m on Wednesday.

The signing which took place in the Promenade Gardens on Middle Street, Georgetown, saw two grant contracts issued to two civil society organisations – Youth Challenge Guyana (YCG); which received a sum of GYD 87.9 million; this is in partnership with Merundoi and Family Awareness Consciousness Togetherness (FACT); and the Forest People’s Programme (FPP) which received the sum of GYD 94.5 million; which will work in partnership with the Amerindian Peoples Association (APA).

EU Ambassador to Guyana, Mr Jernej Videtic, in his remarks told the gathering the funding will seek to address some of the social issues affecting communities.

“With this support the EU would like to give its contribution to further promoting these rights and supporting civil society. Through this project we would like to enhance the civil society and Government”, he said.

Signing on behalf of YCG was its Executive Director, Mr Dmitri Nicholson. Mr Mario Hastings signed on behalf of the APA.

Nicholson in his presentation said that the project will form part of a group of NGOs to raise awareness of protected services available in the community along with providing some of those services; particularly counseling for persons who are experiencing difficulties. This will be done in partnership with organisations in Regions 2, 3,4,5,6 and 10.

The objective of the project is to support the most vulnerable groups in society, providing equal opportunities and promoting and encouraging an empowered society. (Carl Croker)