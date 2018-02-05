Essequibo teen critical after ex attempts to burn her, new lover alive

…Cops hunting suspect who escaped their custody

Police are now hunting a 21-year-old labourer who reportedly attempted to burn his ex-girlfriend and her new lover alive during the wee hours of Saturday morning in the Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon Supenaam).

Susanna Culpepper, 17, of Charity Extension Scheme, Essequibo Coast- received injuries to her face, both hands, stomach and feet- and Chavez Watson, 21, of Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast- was burnt on his right side waist and chest.

The suspect has been identified as Kyle Goddette, 21, of Charity Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast.

INews understands that Culpepper was once in a relationship with Goddette but it quickly turned sour after the labourer reportedly became abusive.

As such, the 17-year-old left him and became involved with Watson.

Culpepper reportedly told police that on Friday evening, she visited Watson – a jet man- at his home and decided to spend the night.

At around midnight, the young lady recalled that the jet man had secured his home, and the duo retired to bed in the one flat wooden building, leaving the louver pane windows in the bedroom, open.

According to the teenager, she was awoken at 03:00hrs on Saturday by a burning sensation on her skin. Upon opening her eyes, the young lady recalled seeing a huge ball of fire on the bed she and Watson were sleeping on.

The duo immediately jumped off, and Watson reportedly indicated that upon opening the western window of the room, he observed Goddette at one of his bedroom windows. The labourer then allegedly ran away.

Wattson quickly raised an alarm in his neighbourhood and a bucket brigade was formed, extinguishing the fire.

The injured duo were escorted to the Suddie Hospital where they were treated and Culpepper was admitted to the Burn Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital, in a critical state.

Her boyfriend was subsequently discharged.

Inspections at the scene revealed that the bed was partly burnt and the room walls were significantly scorched.

INews understands that Goddette was arrested by the police and while reportedly denying the allegation, he escaped from their custody.

Investigations are ongoing. (Ramona Luthi)