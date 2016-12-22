Essequibo teen charged for having a spliff

A teenager from Richmond Village on the Essequibo Coast was on Wednesday granted $10,000 bail pending trial for the possession of narcotics.
Javid Mohamed made his first appearance before Magistrate Sunil Scarce at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution’s case contended that on December 17, 2016, the teenager had in his possession a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems, which when tested turned out to be cannabis.
splifIn court on Wednesday, the teen in a bail application on his own behalf, told the court that he has never had any brushes with the law, and contended that the Police are trying to “frame” him.
He told the court that he was with eight other friends sitting on a koker at Anna Regina when they were approached by Police. According to the teen, after the drugs were found, one of the Policemen slapped him and that is why he admitted at the time that it belonged to him.
After listening to the teen’s explanation, the Magistrate released him on $20,000 bail. However, the teenager told the Magistrate that the bail was too high and pleaded for a reduction. As such Magistrate Scarce reduced it to $10,000 on condition that he reports to the Anna Regina Station Sergeant every Saturday at 09:00hrs. The case will continue on January 18.

