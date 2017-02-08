Essequibo resident killed in accident

A pedestrian was killed on Monday night after he was run over by a car, which was driven by a 21-year-old man from Johanna Cecelia village, on the Essequibo Coast. The accident occurred on the Adventure Public Road at around 19:30hrs.

The pedestrian, who has been identified as Ashuk Dass, 56, of Adventure village, was reportedly last seen imbibing on Monday evening. The driver of motor car, PVV 4390, was proceeding East around the northern side of the Adventure access road and was about to take a left turn when he allegedly ran over the pedestrian.

After the impact, the man reportedly came out of the vehicle and saw Dass lying motionless on the road. He immediately rendered assistance and took him to the Suddie Public Hospital. However, Dass was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors.

According to eyewitnesses who converged on the scene, they saw the man lying on the road and it appeared as though he sustained severe injuries to his face. Villagers also reported that they had seen Dass in the area earlier in the evening, watching a game of cricket.

According to the dead man’s sister, Nirupa Dass, she last saw her brother on Monday evening. She explained that the man lives alone and that she would usually cook for him.

The deceased, a father of one, has been separated from his wife for some time and was said to be in the habit of drinking alcohol and was always roaming the area. His body was taken to the Suddie mortuary where it awaits a post-mortem examination.

Seventeen-year-old Iftikar Ishmael, a mechanic from Lot 36 Vilvoorden, Essequibo Coast, also lost his life in an accident on Sunday, which occurred on the Airy Hall Public Road. That accident involved a motor lorry, GNN 6695, owned and driven by 30-year-old Balwant Mohabeer, a truck driver of Lot 52 Zorg, Essequibo Coast. Mohabeer is presently in Police custody assisting with investigations.

Ishmael was the eldest child for his parents. His body is also at the Suddie mortuary awaiting a post-mortem examination.