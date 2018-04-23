Essequibo labourer stabbed to death by Uncle in drunken row

A 35-year-old laborer was stabbed to death on Monday afternoon reportedly by his uncle at his Bush Lot, Essequibo Coast home.

Dead is Naresh Ramdass called “Fat boy”.

According to Police “G” Division Commander, Khali Pareshram, the incident occurred at around 12:15hrs.

INews understands that the now deceased man and his 53-year-old uncle arrived at the Bush Lot home they shared, in a drunken state.

Shortly after, an argument ensued between the two.

The suspect reportedly became enraged with his nephew, resulting in him grabbing a knife and stabbing Ramdass once to his chest.

The labourer was picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to the Suddie Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His uncle reportedly attempted to evade police but was subsequently apprehended.

Investigations are continuing. (Ramona Luthi)