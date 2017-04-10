Essequibo couple’s home invaded by masked bandits

-Suspect in custody

An Essequibo couple, residing at Onderneeming Sandpit in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) were left in a state of shock as their privacy and home were invaded by three masked bandits, armed with deadly weapons, who robbed the couple of a quantity of cash.

37-year-old security guard, Simman Rodrigues and his wife retired to bed around 20:00 hrs on Saturday night but awoke to a loud sound coming from one of their rooms around 3:30hrs on Sunday.

Rodrigues said he and his wife were then confronted by two masked men, one of whom placed a handgun to his head and demanded gold and cash. The other bandit used a knife to threaten Rodrigues’ wife. A third bandit was said to be waiting in the yard.

The couple were reportedly robbed of $3000 cash, one tablet valued $18000 and four cellular phones valued at $103,000.

The incident was reported to the Suddie Police Station and a suspect has since been arrested as investigations continue.

Inews understands that a 25-year-old unemployed man from Reliance village on the Essequibo Coast is presently in police custody assisting with investigations concerning the alleged armed robbery which took place.