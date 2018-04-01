Essequibo Coast GPL generator reportedly moved to Bartica for Regatta

A generator placed at the Anna Regina Power Station, Essequibo by the Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) to supply the region with electricity has now reportedly been moved to Bartica for the Regatta.

Businesses and residents are reporting that the generator was removed by senior management.

According to reports, the remaining generators cannot supply the Coast and as such residents are now faced with constant blackouts.

A GPL source informed that the generator moved is presently the best generating set at the power plant.

Meanwhile businesses especially those in the Ice, Fish and Meat industry are complaining of the extra dollars they have to spend on running their own generators.

Rice Millers are also severely affected by this move. As such the “fed up” residents are complaining bitterly of the services that they are being offered by the power supply company.

They are calling on the government to speed up the process of replacing the old Warsilla Plant at Anna Regina.