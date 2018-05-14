Essequibians charged for aiding car thief

Two men of Essequibo were today (Monday) arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts charged for aiding the robbery of a motorcar belonging to Anthony Pickett.

The men, 30-year-old Mahadeo Lall of Airy Hall, Essequibo and 27-year-old Munesh Persaud of Columbia, Essequibo, were both placed on $200,000 bail after they denied committing the offence.

The charge against them alleged that they, on April 30 2018 at Princess Street, Georgetown, aided 28-year-old Edwin Angus of Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD) in stealing the Allion motorcar.

The Court heard that after being stolen, the car was taken to Persaud’s workshop to be tinted and to have other works done after which it was given to Lall to drive and monies had to be paid to Angus.

According to Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore, after the car was stolen, the Police were informed that it was taken to said Persaud’s workshop where they swooped down at and found the said vehicle.

The men were however bailed and are expected to attend Court again on June 4 2018.

Angus was charged just last week for reportedly dressing like a church goer to steal the vehicle from Pickett who is a villager.

The charge against him alleged that on March 14, 2018 at Princess Street, Georgetown, while being in the company of others and being armed with a firearm, he robbed Anthony Pickett of his silver Toyota Allion motor car, a cellular phone and cash; a total value of $2.2 million.

Angus was adamant that he did not commit the act, telling the Court “I know this man my whole life. I grow up in front of he, I would never trouble this man thing… I was at home when this thing happened.”