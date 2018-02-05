Enterprise contractor allegedly chops Regional engineer over money owed

Police are investigating an alleged wounding committed on Amainauth Chinkan, 67, a Regional Engineer of Side Line Dam, Triumph, East Coast Demerara, which occurred about 22:00hrs on February 03, 2018, at Enterprise Village, E.C.D, by an Enterprise contractor who is currently being sought.

According to a police statement, an investigation revealed that the victim and suspect had a misunderstanding over the non-payment for works completed by the suspect.

As a result, the suspect became annoyed, armed himself with a cutlass and allegedly dealt the victim several chops on his left arm and escaped.

The victim was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where he underwent surgery and is presently admitted in a stable condition.