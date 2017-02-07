Enmore man jailed for 5 years, fined $237M

A cocaine mule was on Monday jailed for five years and fined $237 million after he was found guilty by Magistrate Leron Daly for trafficking in narcotics.

Kapil Haresh Thakurian was nabbed with the illegal substance at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in August 2016.

The Prosecution had contended that the 34-year-old man of Enmore, East Coast Demerara was nabbed with 88.2 kilograms of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking on August 9, 2016. During the trial, the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) provided evidence that Thakurian had attempted to smuggle the cocaine in a quantity of seafood on an outgoing flight from the airport.

Thakurian, who was represented by Attorney-at-Law Peter Hugh, had initially pleaded not guilty to the charge, but his lawyer’s application for bail was unsuccessful. As such he was on remand throughout the trial.

In court on Monday, the man stood motionless as the sentence was handed down by the presiding Magistrate.

