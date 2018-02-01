Engineer robbed by gunman in restaurant after withdrawing money from Bank

Police are investigating a robbery under arms committed on a 38-year-old Civil Engineer on Wednesday afternoon on Robb Street, Georgetown while he was in a Chinese restaurant.

According to information received, the robbery occurred at around 14:00hrs on the day in question.

Cy Rodrigues, of Eccles New Scheme, East Bank Demerara arrived at the Eugene Correira International Airport from Kamarang, earlier in the day and hired a taxi driven by a family friend.

The duo then drove to a Bank in Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, where Rodrigues reportedly withdrew $1M.

The Engineer further directed the taxi driver to Gafoors located in Houston, East Bank Demerara where he transacted his business.

Rodrigues later requested to be driven to a Chinese restaurant on Robb Street, Georgetown and as he was sitting, waiting for his meal, with his haversack next to him, a lone gunman entered the building brandishing a gun.

The 38-year-old man told police that the suspect approached him, and without saying anything, grabbed the haversack containing an undisclosed sum of cash and personal documents.

However, Rodrigues attempted to snatch his bag back, but immediately desisted after his attacker discharged a round in his direction, which struck a wall.

The perpetrator then fled the scene in a waiting silver/grey motorcar and escaped east along Robb Street.

INews understands that one .32 spent shell was recovered at the scene.