Elderly woman robbed of vehicle, valuables as bandits invade her South Ruimveldt home

A senior citizen was on Tuesday attacked and robbed of cash and valuables, including her motorcar by two masked men in her South Ruimveldt, Georgetown home during the wee hours of the morning.

The victim has been identified as 71-year-old Joy Proctor of Rosa Drive, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

According to information received, Proctor occupies the upper flat of her two storey wooden and concrete home.

At around 21:00hrs on Monday night, the woman secured her house and retired to bed.

However, at around 02:30hrs on Tuesday, the pensioner said that she was awakened by the feeling of being choked.

Proctor recalled that the masked man who had his hands wrapped around her neck began to threaten her and demanded that she turn over her money and jewellery.

The other perpetrator reportedly placed a pillow over the woman’s head before proceeding to ransack her home.

After the ordeal, which lasted some 15 minutes, the bandits made good their escape with the woman’s silver/grey Dualis motorcar bearing licence plates PWW2862, in an unknown direction.

They also managed the relieve the elderly woman of one Sony flat screen television set, one laptop, three tablets, two Samsung cellphones, a quantity of gold jewellery valued at $500,000 and $22,000 in cash.

In all the woman estimates that over $6M was stolen from her.

Inspections at the scene revealed that the suspects gained entry into the home by removing several louvre window panes located behind the house. (Ramona Luthi)