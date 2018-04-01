Elderly woman attempts suicide, pulled from trench by PPP MP

An elderly woman had to be pulled from a trench in Berbice by a People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) Member of Parliament earlier today after she attempted to take her own life.

Eighty two year old, Bibi Zahora called Betty of Cotton Tree Village, West Berbice attempted to commit the act at around 14:50hrs.

According to reports, MP Harry Gill heard was in the said area when he heard a loud splash into the Latino Canal, Cotton Tree.

Upon making inspections, he saw the elderly woman struggling and screaming in the water. As such he quickly ran out of his house and pulled her to safety.

The distraught woman was however heard repeating over and over “Me a throw myself there to dead and me nah a dead to…God nah a tek me life. You nah know my punishment and my pain, night and day…my children don’t visit me…”

The Blairmont Police Station was called and the woman was taken into custody as Officers are investigating the incident.