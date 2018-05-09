Elderly T&T rapist gets 19 years

(Trinidad Express) Rapist Allison Paul has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison for the sexual assault of an elderly woman, and burglary with intent to rape. Paul, 68, who is also known as Allison Ramsingh and “Blacks”, was sentenced by Justice Maria Wilson yesterday.

A jury found him guilty of the two offences at the end of a trial last March in the San Fernando Third Criminal Court. The victim died last September, months before Paul was convicted of the 2006 offences which were committed at her home.