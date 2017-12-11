Elderly taxi driver robbed, carjacked at gunpoint in Eccles

As incidents of carjacking continue to increase in and around Georgetown, another taxi driver has fallen victim.

The latest incident has left Police searching for one male and one female suspect who, on Friday last, lured 65-year-old Albert Hunte into Eccles, East Bank Demerara, and made off with his white Toyota Fielder Wagon, HC 6999, as well as a quantity of cash.

Based on information received, on the day in question, Hunte was stationed at the Stabroek Market car park when he received a call from an unknown number around 22:45h, requesting a pick-up at Regent Street and Orange Walk, Bourda, Georgetown.

At the location, the taxi driver received two passengers – a male who sat in the front passenger’s seat as well as a female who sat in the back. The duo then indicated that they were heading to Flamboyant Street in Eccles.

When they arrived at the location, the male passenger exited the vehicle and proceeded to the driver’s side. It was then that the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded that the driver abandon his car.

In fear of losing his life, the taxi driver complied and surrendered to the gunman, who immediately took control of the vehicle and escaped with his accomplice northerly.

In addition to the vehicle, the bandits also managed to cart off a cellular phone, along with approximately $12,000 in cash.

Hunte is now left counting his losses, which were beyond the value of that which was stolen, given that the vehicle was his source of income.

Police investigations are ongoing.