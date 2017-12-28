Elderly man killed in Bartica accident

A 65-year-old man of Bartica was last night killed when he reportedly walked into the path of a speeding car at Fifth Street, Bartica.

Dead is Mark Dutchin of Old Housing Scheme, Bartica.

The accident reportedly occurred at around 21:35hrs with motorcar PLL 3322 being driven by Salliem Khan, 23.

According to reports received, the motorcar was proceeding east along the northern side of the Bartica road reportedly at a fast rate when it struck Dutchin, who according to the driver, walked into his driving lane.

Dutchin was reportedly thrown unto the front left side window of the vehicle and was further thrown some distance away on northern side of the road.

He was picked up, in a unconscious condition, by public spirited persons and taken to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

An investigation has been launched.