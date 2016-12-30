Elderly man found decomposing in his home

The lifeless and decaying body of a 65-year-old man was discovered by residents this morning in a house located in the Paul Stewart Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam.

Dead is Robert Hercules of lot 40 Paul Stewart Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam.

Reports indicate that Hercules resides alone and was last seen by neighbours on Christmas Eve morning.

According to the residents, entry into Hercules home was prompted by a faint stench which was emanating from the building.

Hercules son noted that several calls to his father went unanswered and he had sensed that something was wrong.

However, Inews understands that since the body was discovered at approximately 10:30hrs, the funeral parlour has refused to have it removed.

A source attached to the funeral parlour which would regularly handle bodies on behalf of the police has disclosed that the reason for the delay in having the body removed is due to the fact that the “state of decomposition was too much.”

However, the Parlor was reportedly willing to have the body taken from the home to the cemetery.