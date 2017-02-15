ECD mother, daughter died as a result of smoke inhalation – PM report

A post mortem examination conducted on the young mother and her toddler who were both set alight at their Beterverwagting, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home on Sunday morning has confirmed that the duo died as a result of smoke inhalation.

The woman, Latoya Telford, 26, and her daughter, Nakisha Pollard, 1, died after Latoya’s jealous lover, Leonard Pollard, set them both on fire at his BV home.

According to reports, Pollard, who was also the toddler’s father, got into a fit of rage after he allegedly found text messages in his partner’s phone from another man.

Shortly after setting his partner and daughter on fire, he hung himself in the home.

The charred remains of the three persons were found among the debris, early Sunday morning.

Telford and Pollard had reportedly shared a very rocky relationship for a number of years and they had reportedly been separated. The young mother had moved out of the home she once shared with Pollard, and had only visited on the day in question so that he could see his daughter.