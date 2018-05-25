ECD man jailed for possessing cocaine smoking utensil

A 30-year-old fisherman was today (Friday) jailed for one year after he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts after being charged for having a utensil used to smoke cocaine in his possession.

Arshad Ally of Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara (ECD), pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him by Magistrate, Leron Daly.

The court heard that on May 24, Ally had been arrested for a simple larceny offence and while at Ruimveldt Police Station, the accused was found with the improvised pipe in his possession.