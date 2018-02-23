ECD fire leaves several homeless on Mash day

A fire that broke out at an apartment complex, on Friday, at Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD), and spread to other houses situated in close proximity to the building, has left several persons homeless for Mashramani.

This publication was informed that approximately 30 persons were affected by the fire, but no one reportedly received life threatening physical injuries.

It is unclear at this juncture how the fire originated, but persons who were at the scene reported that the saw flames emanating from the “Abiola Hotel” complex in Plaisance.

More details will be provided in a subsequent report as investigations are ongoing.