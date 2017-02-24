EBB hire cars raise fares by more than 40 percent

– as operators bemoan road conditions

Following failed promises by the Public Infrastructure Ministry to repair the East Bank Berbice (EBB) main access road, the Hire Car Association has increased their fares by more than 40 per cent.

The president of the EBB Hire Car Association, Maxwell Semple, explained to the Guyana Times that the members are fed-up of promises; as such the cost for short drops will now be $200, as opposed to the previously charged of $140.

He said, “Government don’t have any vehicle on this road to help the people, is only we the private owners and the association has taken a decision to carry the fair to $200 or to withdraw our service.”

On February 10, Laison Officer of the Public Infrastructure Ministry, Nelson McKenzie, met with residents of the community and promised that remedial work on the road would have commenced within a 72-hour period, to date, nothing has happened.

One hire car operator, Andrew France told Guyana Times that ‘McKenzie is not the only one to have fooled the community.’

He said when President David Granger visited the community one-year ago to hand over a school bus, he also promised to have the road fixed.

According to France, when the Head of State visited, the surface of the road was levelled as a result of works which were done hours before the President’s arrival. France added that the state of the road has worsened.

Meanwhile, McKenzie had earlier promised that a section of the road will be rebuilt with funds from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). That project is expected to commence in March. According to Mackenzie, the issue with the road was inherited and there is a process that has to be followed to carry out the project. The IDB has already given the green light to execute the project.