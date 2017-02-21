East Ruimveldt man slapped with robbery under arms, attempted murder charges

A 29-year-old East Ruimveldt resident was slapped with two counts of robbery under arms and attempted murder charges, when he appeared before Magistrate, Leron Daly at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court, today.

Kevin France was not required to plead to the indictable charges. The court was told that on October 28, 2016, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded Kwasi Joseph at Water Street, Georgetown with intent to murder him, while on October 1, 2016 he robbed Boodnarine Budhoo of some $600,000 and on October 12, 2016, he robbed Bibi Jabar of $6,000.

The accused who is also a taxi driver, was defended by Attorney-at-law, Patrice Henry. However, bail applications were denied and France is expected to re-appear in Court on March 13, 2017 in relation to the attempted murder charge, and on March 20, 2017 for the two counts of robbery under arms charges.

The accused was apprehended on February 14, 2017 and was interrogated regarding several illegal activities suspected to have been carried out along with well known criminal, Jason Howard.

Twenty-one-year-old Howard reportedly incriminated France in statements given to police officers. As such, investigations are still ongoing to determine whether France was involved in any other matter. (Ramona Luthi)