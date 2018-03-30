East Ruimveldt Chef arrested for murder of Linden businessman

An intelligence-led operation by ranks of the Guyana Police Force has resulted in the arrest of a Chef at Carmichael Street, Georgetown, on Wednesday March 28, 2018.

The 35-year-old suspect of East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, was being sought by the police in connection with the murder of Romel Edison Gomes 32, a businessman of Wismar, Linden, which occurred on March 12, 2018.

Gomes called ‘Eddie’, who was also a former national footballer, was murdered around 17:30hrs at his shop which is attached to the front of his house.

The police had detailed that the victim was reportedly murdered by two males, one armed with a handgun, who were seen arguing with Gomes inside of the shop.

A short while later, a loud explosion was heard and soon after the suspects were seen fleeing the scene with the victim’s motorcar, PVV 2057, which was parked in front of his shop.

Gomes was subsequently discovered in a pool of blood with his hands bound in front and a kerchief (bandana) tied around his mouth.

He was rushed to the Linden Hospital Complex in an unconscious state and was pronounced dead on arrival.

A suspected gunshot wound was seen on Gomes’ right temple, a small laceration on top of the head and another lacerated wound to his neck.

The crime scene was processed and a spent shell of a small calibre weapon was found along with a kitchen knife with suspected bloodstain.

A post-mortem examination conducted by State Pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh gave Gomes’ cause of death as gunshot injury to the head.

The victim’s bedroom was also found ransacked but the police were unable to determine whether the motive was robbery.

The suspect, according to the police, is being processed for court.

