Dwight Yorke ‘denied entry into U.S.’ because of ‘Iranian stamp in his passport’

Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke has been ‘denied entry into the US’ under Donald Trump’s new border laws as he ‘has an Iranian stamp in his passport’.

According to former Sky Sports presenter Richard Keys, the United ambassador was refused to enter the country under the border controls recently put in place by President Trump.

Keys posted on Twitter: ‘Well done @realDonaldTrump. Man U ambassador Dwight Yorke denied transit access to Miami cause he has Iranian stamp in passport. #crazy’.

President Trump passed a controversial executive order, which has since been overturned, banning visas for seven Muslim countries, including Iran, last month.

The former Red Devils frontman was a pundit on beIN Sports on Thursday night to provide analysis for United’s 3-0 win over St Etienne in the Europa League. On Friday morning Yorke was allegedly stopped on his transit to Miami.

It is unclear why former Aston Villa, Sunderland and Blackburn forward Yorke was travelling to the US, but his ambassadorial role takes him all over the world and regularly sees him play in United legends XIs overseas.

Trump caused uproar with his executive order banning entry from seven majority-Muslim countries – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – for 90 days at the end of January.

Approved refugees, valid visa holders, non-US dual citizens and US legal residents were detained, were barred from planes or ordered out of the US immediately following the order.

Enforcement was suspended when a federal district judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order against the order. The injunction was upheld by the ninth circuit court of appeals in a ruling on February 9. (UK Daily Mail)