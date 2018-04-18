D’Urban Backlands home destroyed by fire

A mechanic and his reputed wife are now counting their losses after the one flat D’Urban Backlands home they shared went up in flames on Wednesday morning.

When INews arrived at the scene, fire fighters had already quelled the blaze which had destroyed the entire wooden structure located at Lot 34 D’Urban Backlands, Georgetown.

The owner of the home, Sheldon Bacchus told this online publication that he was just arriving home from work for lunch on his bicycle when he observed smoke emanating from the property.

“…Is come home, I come home, and I riding coming home and I see everybody running,” the visibly distraught man said.

He further contended that while he is uncertain as to how the fire began; he is positive that no electrical appliance was on when he left home at around 08:30hrs today.

“Nothing aint deh on. I don’t lef nothing on…Everything I does turn off,” he asserted.

Bacchus and his spouse were the lone occupants of the home. They were living at the location for approximately four years.

An investigation has been launched.