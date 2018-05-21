Duo who pleaded guilty to knife robbery to spend over 4 years in jail

Two men will now spend over four years in prison after they held up and robbed a man on Hadfield Street, Georgetown.

Twenty-one-year-old, Donovan Richardson of River View, La Penitence and 18-year-old, Anthony Prince both pleaded guilty to the accusation put to them by City Magistrate, Judy Latchman.

The charge stated that the duo on May 15, 2018 at Hadfield Street, while being in the company of each other and being armed with a knife they robbed Osafo Hale of his cell phone, bag and $15,000 cash with a total value of $56,000.

Richardson told the Court that he saw Hale being robbed when he intervened and took the Virtual Complainant’s (VC’s) phone away from one of the perpetrators that were attacking him.

However, instead of giving the phone back, Richardson made off with same.

Latchman questioned him “so it was a case of thieving from the thief?” which Richardson accepted.

Police Prosecutor, Arvin Moore however in reading the facts of the matter disclosed that the two men approached the VC while he was headed home on Hadfield Street when they dealt him a cuff to his face.

The men then proceeded to snatch the man’s bag which contained the cash and phone before they made good their escape.

An alarm was raised and police on patrol responded to the scene where the two suspects were later apprehended with the articles in their possession.

Latchman told the duo that in order to prohibit them and others from committing similar offences in the future she would be sentencing them to spend the next 4 years and 6 months in prison.