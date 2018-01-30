Duo to stand trial in High Court for Carpenter’s murder

Twenty-eight-year-old Afabian Yankana and Akeem Yamar who were charged with the murder of Carpenter, Raul Rodriguez were on Monday committed to stand trial in the High Court.

The duo were committed by City Magistrate Judy Latchman who found the evidence presented to the Court by Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves sufficient.

As such, the two accused were told that a Prima Facie case was made out against them for the capital offence of murder.

Reports are that on the day of his demise, in January of 2017, Rodriguez, a late father of three and resident of 64 Leopold Street, Georgetown, reportedly had an altercation with his attackers and was stabbed to his chest.

After being stabbed, Rodrigues had reportedly run from his attackers, but subsequently collapsed in front of Demico House.

He was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Yankana, a bus conductor, was arrested by police shortly after and charged while Yamar was later arrested and similarly charged.