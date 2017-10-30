Duo remanded over armed robbery charge

Two men were earlier today (Monday) slapped with armed robbery charges when they appeared before Magistrate Judy Latchman at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

Dwayne McCloud, 23, and Lindon Benjamin, 30, both of Albouystown Georgetown, denied the charge which alleged that the men, whilst armed with an offensive weapon- that is to say a pair of scissors- robbed complainant, Gary Dickenson, of a cellular phone and a quantity of items valued at $23,000 at King Street, Georgetown on October 27, 2017.

McCloud told the court that he is a labourer by trade, while Benjamin is a father of five, employed as a mason with no previous or pending matters before the courts.

Prosecutor Shawn Gonsalves objected to bail and the Magistrate remanded both the accused to prison until November 20, 2017.